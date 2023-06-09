Q3 2023 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Fumio Mase
Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director
* Mochizuki Kazuhiro
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer
* Yukimasa Nakauchi
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you for watching Ateam Inc.'s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Business Report Zoom Conference. Let us get started First, the consolidated third quarter financial results. Overall revenue was JPY 6.771 billion. Operating income was JPY 162 million, and net income was JPY 153 million. As shown here, revenue declined year-on-year due to the transfer of bicycle retail business cyma on March 1. But quarter-on-quarter, profit increased as this was a peak period for services in the Lifestyle Support business.
Next, progress of revenue and others.
