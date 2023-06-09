Q3 2023 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jun 09, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



=====================

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you for watching Ateam Inc.'s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Business Report Zoom Conference. Let us get started First, the consolidated third quarter financial results. Overall revenue was JPY 6.771 billion. Operating income was JPY 162 million, and net income was JPY 153 million. As shown here, revenue declined year-on-year due to the transfer of bicycle retail business cyma on March 1. But quarter-on-quarter, profit increased as this was a peak period for services in the Lifestyle Support business.



Next, progress of revenue and others.