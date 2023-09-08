Sep 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Fumio Mase
Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director
* Mochizuki Kazuhiro
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer
* Yukimasa Nakauchi
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director
=====================
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you for joining us for the FY 2023 business report despite your busy schedule. Let us get started. First is the FY 2023 full year consolidated financial results. Revenue declined from JPY 31.79 billion in FY 2022 to JPY 27.552 billion in FY 2023, a year-on-year decline due to the impact of the transfer of cyma business. Operating profit improved from a loss of JPY 298 million in FY 2022 to a profit of JPY 543 million in FY 2023, achieving a V-shaped recovery. Net income improved from a loss of JPY 1.337 billion to a profit of JPY 143 million,
Full Year 2023 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...