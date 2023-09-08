Full Year 2023 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Sep 08, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you for joining us for the FY 2023 business report despite your busy schedule. Let us get started. First is the FY 2023 full year consolidated financial results. Revenue declined from JPY 31.79 billion in FY 2022 to JPY 27.552 billion in FY 2023, a year-on-year decline due to the impact of the transfer of cyma business. Operating profit improved from a loss of JPY 298 million in FY 2022 to a profit of JPY 543 million in FY 2023, achieving a V-shaped recovery. Net income improved from a loss of JPY 1.337 billion to a profit of JPY 143 million,