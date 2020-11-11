Nov 11, 2020 / 06:40AM GMT

* Masashi Yasuda

GMO Internet, Inc. - Executive VP, Deputy to Group CEO, Group CFO, Head of Group Management Division & Director

* Masatoshi Kumagai

GMO Internet, Inc. - Founder, Group CEO & Director



Masatoshi Kumagai - GMO Internet, Inc. - Founder, Group CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. This is Kumagai from GMO Internet Group. Allow me to explain the third quarter earnings report. This slide shows the summary of the financial results of third quarter, July to September. The proceeds from the VC business disposition from last year has been booked. And the decrease in profit from our financial businesses has unfortunately resulted to decrease in revenue and profit year-on-year.



Overview by segment. The general score is listed on the right. Infrastructure business was a double circle. From the second quarter, the EC payment provider drove great performance. Home nesting consumption and online