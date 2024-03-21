Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has experienced a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing dated March 12, 2024, Director MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P sold 3,400 shares of the company. The transaction occurred at a price of $145.5 per share, which places the total value of the shares sold at approximately $494,700. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 4,900 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Digital Realty Trust Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been zero insider buys and four insider sells during this timeframe. In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc's shares were trading at $145.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $44.948 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.63, which is above the industry median of 16.83 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price aligns closely with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $144.78, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This suggests that Digital Realty Trust Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.