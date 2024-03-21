Agenus Inc (AGEN) Reports Full Year and Q4 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Oncology Pipeline

Fast Track Designation for BOT/BAL in Colorectal Cancer and $25 Million Milestone Payment Highlight Progress

Summary
  • Revenue: Agenus Inc (AGEN) reported annual revenue of $156 million and Q4 revenue of $84 million.
  • Net Loss: The company incurred a net loss of $257 million for the full year and $49 million for Q4, translating to a loss per share of $0.69 and $0.13, respectively.
  • Cash Balance: Agenus ended the year with a cash balance of $76.1 million, bolstered by a $25 million milestone payment from BMS in January 2024.
  • Strategic Advances: Received Fast Track designation for BOT/BAL in metastatic colorectal cancer and reported promising clinical data across multiple cancer types.
  • Partnership and Financing: Active discussions for potential co-development and co-commercialization of BOT/BAL, with expected cash proceeds from various initiatives by mid-2024.
Agenus Inc (AGEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on March 14, 2024, detailing the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Agenus, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, is making significant strides in developing therapies to activate the immune system against cancer and infections. The company's pipeline includes immune-modulatory antibodies, adoptive cell therapies, and vaccine adjuvants, with a focus on botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) as key antibody candidates.

Financial Performance and Clinical Advancements

In 2023, Agenus achieved notable progress in its BOT/BAL development program, particularly for metastatic, refractory colorectal cancer. The company received Fast Track designation for BOT/BAL in this indication and completed enrollment for Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. Clinical data revealed a 24% response rate in efficacy evaluable patients, significantly higher than the standard of care therapies' response rate. Agenus also reported a 12-month overall survival rate of 74% with median overall survival not yet reached, indicating the potential for BOT/BAL to improve patient outcomes significantly.

The company's financial achievements include a $25 million milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) for the commencement of a Phase 2 study with BMS-986442, an AGENUS-discovered TIGIT bispecific antibody. Agenus is also advancing discussions on monetizing non-strategic assets, royalty monetization, and project financing, which could yield $100-200 million in cash proceeds. These efforts, along with active discussions with potential biopharma partners, are expected to provide sufficient funding through 2024.

Financial Summary and Outlook

Agenus reported a solid revenue stream for the year, with $156 million recognized, primarily from collaboration agreements and non-cash royalties. However, the company also reported a significant net loss of $257 million for the year and $49 million for the fourth quarter. Despite these losses, the company's cash balance and subsequent milestone payment from BMS position it to continue its clinical and operational activities.

The company's financial tables show a robust balance sheet with a year-end cash balance of $76.1 million, which is expected to be supplemented by mid-year through various monetization efforts. The focus on strategic partnerships and asset monetization reflects Agenus's commitment to advancing its pipeline while maintaining financial stability.

In 2023, Agenus made significant advances across our BOT/BAL development program. Our vision is to maximize BOT's utility to benefit patients in combination with other immune therapies as well as current standards of care for patients with both early and late-stage tumors," said Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

Agenus's performance in 2023 demonstrates the company's potential to impact the oncology landscape significantly. With a strong pipeline, strategic partnerships, and financial maneuvers, Agenus is poised to continue its pursuit of innovative cancer treatments that could benefit patients worldwide.

For a more detailed analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN, Financial)'s financial results and clinical progress, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and join the conference call and webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Agenus Inc for further details.

