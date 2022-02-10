Q1 2022 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our financial results briefing session. Today, I would like to focus on the financial results for the first quarter in my presentation. In terms of the agenda items, I will first provide an overview of the quarterly results. This will be followed by the overview of each business segment. And then I will explain about our midterm management policy, which will partially be updated. Lastly, I would like to share with you our guidance for the ongoing fiscal year ending September 2022. .



First of all, the financial results for the quarter that just ended. The highlights are shown on Page 4. Compared with the same period of last year, we achieved a very strong performance with an increase in revenue and a significant growth in profit. Revenue was JPY 6,572 million, and non-GAAP operating profit was JPY 2,020 million. EPS was JPY 10.08. Against the previous year, revenue was up by 24%. Operating income, up by 66%. And EPS