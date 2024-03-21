Director Avi Katz has executed a sale of 250,000 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics solutions to government and commercial customers. The company's offerings are designed to support decision-making processes and operations across various domains, including defense, intelligence, and commercial enterprises. Over the past year, the insider, Avi Katz, has sold a total of 913,488 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, with 25 insider sells recorded over the past year, compared to only 1 insider buy during the same period. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc were trading at $2.48 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $520.08 million. For more detailed information on insider transactions at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link: SEC Filing.

