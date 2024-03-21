Brian Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS), has sold 37,500 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,237,500.

Dutch Bros Inc is a drive-thru coffee company that offers a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies, teas, and other custom drinks. The company is known for its upbeat and friendly customer service and has a strong presence in the United States with numerous locations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,500 shares of Dutch Bros Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Brian Maxwell is part of a series of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 34 insider sells for Dutch Bros Inc.

On the day of the sale, Dutch Bros Inc shares were trading at $33.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.775 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1139.17, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.725 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock performance relative to its earnings.

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be reviewed here.

