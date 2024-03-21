Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Sarah Lauber, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, sold 4,729 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Douglas Dynamics Inc is known for its manufacturing of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. Their products include snow and ice management attachments, turf care and industrial maintenance equipment, and a variety of related accessories. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,729 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider activities at Douglas Dynamics Inc, which has seen 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Douglas Dynamics Inc's shares were trading at $24.81 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $536.446 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.31, which is above both the industry median of 16.305 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.71, with a GF Value of $34.74, indicating that Douglas Dynamics Inc is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

