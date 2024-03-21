On March 13, 2024, Raluca Dinu, a Director at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial), sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $2.48 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $620,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial) is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics solutions to government and commercial clients. The company's offerings are designed to support decision-making processes and operational workflows by transforming data into actionable intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 913,489 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 25 insider sells. This could suggest that insiders at the company are more inclined to sell their shares than to purchase additional ones.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial) were trading at $2.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $520.08 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling patterns as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

