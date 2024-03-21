Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, as well as a 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on March 12, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company specializes in providing high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Its network is designed to deliver services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 412,017 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to a total of 42 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $68.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.071 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 2.42, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 16.99 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $68.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.39, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. This valuation suggests that the stock may be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice, based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

