Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, Dave Schaeffer has sold a total of 412,017 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company specializes in providing high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Its network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit packet switched data.

The insider transaction history for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $67.93, giving the company a market cap of $3.071 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2.42, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 16.99 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.7, with a GF Value of $97.39, indicating that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.