Lennar's Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations Despite Strong Demand

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lennar Corporation (LEN, Financial) experienced a setback as it missed revenue expectations in its Q1 earnings report, ending an eight-quarter streak of surpassing EPS and revenue estimates. This occurred despite the stock reaching all-time highs in anticipation of strong results fueled by a robust housing market.

Key points from the report include:

  • New orders surged by 28% to 18,176, exceeding the company's expectations, thanks to significant price cuts and incentives aimed at countering the effects of higher mortgage rates.
  • The average selling price of homes dropped by over 8% year-over-year to $411,000, with lower construction costs unable to offset the decline in home selling prices, resulting in a gross margin on home sales decrease to 21.8%.
  • Unlike Toll Brothers (TOL, Financial), which caters to a wealthier demographic less affected by mortgage rates, Lennar, along with peers D.R. Horton (DHI, Financial) and KB Home (KBH, Financial), had to rely on incentives to maintain demand.
  • Lennar is optimistic about a less promotional and strong spring selling season, forecasting new orders between 20,900 and 21,300, indicating an 18% growth at the midpoint, with average home selling prices expected to rise to between $420,000 and $425,000.
  • The company remains bullish in the long term, poised to benefit from the chronic undersupply of housing and favorable demographics as younger generations enter the home-buying market.

Despite the anticipation and a 12% year-to-date rally, Lennar's stock faced a sell-the-news reaction post-earnings, attributed to the revenue miss and decline in average home selling prices. However, a promising outlook for the spring season is expected to drive strong Q2 results for LEN.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.