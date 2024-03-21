Lennar's Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations Despite Strong Demand

Lennar Corporation (LEN, Financial) experienced a setback as it missed revenue expectations in its Q1 earnings report, ending an eight-quarter streak of surpassing EPS and revenue estimates. This occurred despite the stock reaching all-time highs in anticipation of strong results fueled by a robust housing market.

Key points from the report include:

New orders surged by 28% to 18,176, exceeding the company's expectations, thanks to significant price cuts and incentives aimed at countering the effects of higher mortgage rates.

The average selling price of homes dropped by over 8% year-over-year to $411,000, with lower construction costs unable to offset the decline in home selling prices, resulting in a gross margin on home sales decrease to 21.8%.

Unlike Toll Brothers (TOL, Financial), which caters to a wealthier demographic less affected by mortgage rates, Lennar, along with peers D.R. Horton (DHI, Financial) and KB Home (KBH, Financial), had to rely on incentives to maintain demand.

Lennar is optimistic about a less promotional and strong spring selling season, forecasting new orders between 20,900 and 21,300, indicating an 18% growth at the midpoint, with average home selling prices expected to rise to between $420,000 and $425,000.

The company remains bullish in the long term, poised to benefit from the chronic undersupply of housing and favorable demographics as younger generations enter the home-buying market.

Despite the anticipation and a 12% year-to-date rally, Lennar's stock faced a sell-the-news reaction post-earnings, attributed to the revenue miss and decline in average home selling prices. However, a promising outlook for the spring season is expected to drive strong Q2 results for LEN.