Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd ESG Briefing Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sunao Manabe - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited - Group CEO & Executive Chairperson



Manabe speaking Thank you very much for joining Daiichi Sankyo's third year ESG briefing out of a very busy schedule today.



In our fifth mid-term business plan for FY 2021 through FY 2025, we are clearly demonstrating that Daiichi Sankyo Group will further promote ESG management. In fulfilling a purpose to contribute to the enrichment of the quality of life around the world, based on a recognition that it's important to address social issues and engage in the business at the same time, we have actively worked on sustainability initiatives and responded to a request from ESG rating agencies. We are trying to act with a high sense of ethics and social good common sense as a life science company. In order to respond to changing diverse request from society, we think it is necessary to further promote dialogue with stakeholders, including patients, their families, investors and society.



Today, I am hoping to discuss ESG management of the group with you.



I will explain the progress of ESG