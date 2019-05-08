May 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference has finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section. And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR officer. Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending Far EasTone's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Both our President, Chee; and CFO, Sherman, are with us today.



Before our management presentation, please pay attention to the disclaimer page for our safe harbor statement. And with that, please, Chee, begin.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I would like to present to you our overall