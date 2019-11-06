Nov 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section. And now I'd like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. And Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to participate Far EasTone Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Both our President Chee and CFO Sherman are here on the call with us today. Before starting our President Chee's brief presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page.



Let me pass to Chee, please.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for coming. I would just quickly go over our third quarter operational performance, and let's start with the mobile market in Taiwan.



As you