Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, please begin.
Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to participate FET's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference call. Today, our President, Chee; and CFO, Sherman, both join the call with us. Finally, a reminder to everyone, kindly pay attention to our Safe Harbor Statement in the first page of the presentation. Let me pass to Chee. Thank you.
Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President
Okay. Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for coming, and I'd like to share
Q4 2019 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...