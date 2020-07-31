Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.



And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. And Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Hi. Thank you, everyone, who attend Far EasTone's second quarter results conference call. Our President, Chee; and newly appointed CFO, Sharon Lin, both join the call with us today.



Before Chee reads her presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page of presentation.



Let me pass back to Chee. Please.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



