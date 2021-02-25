Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.



And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. And Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending Far EasTone's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Today, our President Chee; and CFO, Sharon, both here with us in the call.



Before President Chee's presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page of our presentation.



Now let me pass to Chee for presentation. Thank you, Chee.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Thank you, Gary. Good