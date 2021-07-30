Jul 30, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference has finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section. And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. And Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much to attend Far EasTone Group's Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our President Chee and CFO Sharon, will join the call with us today. Before she's brief presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page of the presentation. Then we have Chee Ching. Thank you.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So I will report to