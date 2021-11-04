Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome everyone to Far EasTone's 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. And Gary, please begin.
Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much again to attend Far EasTone's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Today, our President, Chief and CFO, Sharon, both here with us on the call. Before Chee Ching's presentation, please pay attention to disclaimer and safe harbor statement.
Let me pass to Chee. Thank you.
Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President
Good afternoon, everyone. Okay. So it's our third quarter IR call, and thank you for joining
Q3 2021 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...