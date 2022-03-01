Mar 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.



And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance



Good afternoon, everyone, to attend Far EasTone's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our President Chee and CFO Sharon both joined this all with us to discuss APT merger, 2021 results as well as 2022 guidance. Before Chee's presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page of our presentation deck.



Let me hand over to Chee, please. Thank you.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Okay. Thank you, Gary.