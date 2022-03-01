Mar 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, please begin.
Gary Lai - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - Senior Director of Strategy & Finance
Good afternoon, everyone, to attend Far EasTone's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our President Chee and CFO Sharon both joined this all with us to discuss APT merger, 2021 results as well as 2022 guidance. Before Chee's presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page of our presentation deck.
Let me hand over to Chee, please. Thank you.
Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President
Okay. Thank you, Gary.
Q4 2021 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd Earnings Call and M&A Call with Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd Transcript
Mar 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...