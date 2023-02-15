Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Far EasTone 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



For your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit company website at www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.



I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, you may begin.



Gary Lai -



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to attend Far EasTone's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Both our President Chee and CFO Sharon joined the call with us today. And before -- as a reminder, before Chee's presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page.



Let me pass the mic to Chee. Please.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Okay. Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter '22 or the first IR call of the 2023. So we'd like