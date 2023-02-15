Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Far EasTone 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
For your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit company website at www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, you may begin.
Gary Lai -
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to attend Far EasTone's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Both our President Chee and CFO Sharon joined the call with us today. And before -- as a reminder, before Chee's presentation, please pay attention to our safe harbor statement in the first page.
Let me pass the mic to Chee. Please.
Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President
Okay. Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter '22 or the first IR call of the 2023. So we'd like
Q4 2022 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...