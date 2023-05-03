May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, please begin.
Gary Lai -
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to attend Far EasTone First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Both President, Chee; and CFO, Sharon, joined the call with us today. Before -- Just a reminder, before Chee's presentation, please kindly pay attention to the first page, safe harbor statement.
Let me pass to Chee. Thank you.
Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President
Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon. And first of all, thank you for accommodating our schedule, and we have this kind of late IR call, but thank you for joining.
Q1 2023 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...