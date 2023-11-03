Nov 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Far EasTone's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference ends. Please visit www.fareastone.com.tw under the Investor Relations second. Now I would like to introduce Mr. Gary Lai, the IR Officer. Gary, please begin.



Gary Lai -



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you again for attend Far EasTone's third quarter results conference call. As usual, our President, Chee; and CFO, Sharon, will join the call with us. Just a quick reminder before Chee's presentation, please pay attention to the first page, safe-harbor statement. Let me pass it to Chee. Thank you.



Chee Ching - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - President



Okay. Thank you, Gary, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the third quarter IR call. So we had a good quarter. So we beat guidance across all KPIs with solid Y-o-Y growth. So you