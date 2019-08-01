Aug 01, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies, Ltd. 2019 Second Quarter Webcast Investor Conference. Investor Relations of Parade Technologies, Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, will present 2019 second quarter financial results first. (Operator Instructions) And after the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session in English by CEO, Dr. Jack Zhao; and CFO, Ms. Judy Wang.
And we also will remain last 15 minutes for the attendees who would like to ask questions in Chinese. Please follow the instructions given at that time if you would like to ask a question.
(foreign language)
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, Investor Relations of Parade Technologies. Mr. Chang, please begin.
(foreign language)
Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - Associate Director of Finance
Thanks, Jason. Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies' 2019 Q2 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies' second quarter 2019 consolidated revenue was USD 90.7 million, and the net income was USD 17.57 million. Its both
Q2 2019 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...