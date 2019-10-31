Oct 31, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies Limited's 2019 Third Quarter Webcast Investor Conference. Investor Relations of Parade Technologies, Mr. Yo-Ming Chang will present 2019 Third Quarter financial results first, and during the presentation, all lines will be placed on mute to prevent background noise. And after the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session in English by CEO, Dr. Jack Zhao; and CFO, Mr. Ju Wang. And we also will remain last 15 minutes for the attendees who like to ask questions in Chinese. Please follow the instructions given at that time if you would like to ask a question.
(foreign language)
And now I would like to introduce Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, Investor Relations of Parade Technologies. Mr. Chang, please begin. (foreign language)
Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - Associate Director of Finance
Thanks, Jason. Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies' 2019 Q3 webcast investor conference. Parade Technologies third quarter 2019 consolidated revenue was $101.45 million, and the net
Q3 2019 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...