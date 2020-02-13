Q4 2019 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Thanks, [Wang Che]. Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies 2019 Q4 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies fourth quarter 2019 consolidated revenue was USD 96.18 million and the net income was USD 20.72 million. It's both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were USD 0.27 and USD 0