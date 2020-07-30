Q2 2020 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - IR Officer



Thanks, [Wang Che]. Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies 2020 Q2 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies second quarter 2020 consolidated revenue was USD 121.54 million and the net income was USD 28.22 million. Its both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share was USD 0.36 and USD 0.35, respectively. These results compared