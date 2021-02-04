Q4 2020 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Parade Technologies fourth quarter 2020 consolidated revenue was USD 148.29 million, and the net income was USD 33.29 million. Both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were