Q4 2021 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies Limited's 2021 Fourth Quarter Webcast Investor Conference. Investor Relations of Parade Technologies, Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, will present 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial results first. During the presentation, all lines will be placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session in English by CEO, Dr. Jack Zhao; and CFO, Ms. Judy Wang. And we also will reserve the last 15 minutes for the attendees, who would like to ask questions in Chinese. Please follow the instructions given at that time, if you would like to ask a question.



(foreign language)



And now I would like to introduce Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, Investor Relations of Parade Technologies. Mr. Chang, please begin.



(foreign language)



Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - IR Officer



Thanks Jason. Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies' 2021 Q4 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies' fourth quarter 2021 consolidated revenue was USD 194