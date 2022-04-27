Q1 2022 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - IR Officer



Thanks, Jason. Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies 2022 Q1 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies first quarter 2022 consolidated revenue was USD 210.72 million, and the net income was USD 59.19 million. Its both basic and the fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were USD 0.75 and USD 0.73, respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue USD 153.11 million and a net income of USD 36.44 million or USD 0.46 and USD 0.45 per basic and fully diluted share in the year ago quarter.



In U.S. dollars, the first quarter revenue