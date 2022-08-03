Q2 2022 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Thanks, Jason. Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies 2022 Q2 webcast investor conference. Parade Technologies second quarter 2022 consolidated revenue was USD 216.7 million and the net income was USD 60.94 million. Both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were USD 0.76 and USD 0.75,