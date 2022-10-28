Q3 2022 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Thanks, Jason. Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies' 2022 Q3 webcast investor conference. Parade Technologies' third quarter 2022 consolidated revenue was $151.04 million and the net income was $32.64 million. Both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were $0.41 and $0.40, respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue of $191.72 million and a net income of $53.34 million or $0.67 and $0.66 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter.



In U.S. dollars, the third quarter revenue decreased 30.3% sequentially and was down 21.22% year-over-year.