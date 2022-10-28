Oct 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies Limited 2022 Third Quarter Webcast Investor Conference. Investor Relations of Parade Technologies, Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, will present 2022 third quarter financial result first. (Operator Instructions) (foreign language)
Now I would like to introduce Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, Investor Relations of Parade Technologies. Mr. Chang, please begin. (foreign language)
Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - IR Officer
Thanks, Jason. Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies' 2022 Q3 webcast investor conference. Parade Technologies' third quarter 2022 consolidated revenue was $151.04 million and the net income was $32.64 million. Both basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were $0.41 and $0.40, respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue of $191.72 million and a net income of $53.34 million or $0.67 and $0.66 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
In U.S. dollars, the third quarter revenue decreased 30.3% sequentially and was down 21.22% year-over-year.
Q3 2022 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...