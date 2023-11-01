Q3 2023 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Yo-Ming Chang - Parade Technologies, Ltd. - IR Officer



Welcome, everyone, to Parade Technologies 2023 Q3 Webcast Investor Conference. Parade Technologies third quarter 2023 consolidated revenue was USD 115.96 million, and the net income was USD 19.32 million. It's both best and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share were USD 0.24 and then USD 0.24,