Waters Corp Director Linda Baddour Sells Company Shares

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software for scientific research, as well as laboratory, food safety, and environmental testing, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Linda Baddour’s transaction history over the past year shows a total of 500 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Waters Corp, with a total of 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Waters Corp were trading at $355.54, valuing the company at a market cap of $20.311 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.62, which is above both the industry median of 29.02 and the historical median for Waters Corp. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Waters Corp is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with the GF Value estimated at $348.33 per share. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movement. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

