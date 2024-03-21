Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS), a global footwear company, recently witnessed a transaction from one of its top executives. Dustin Combs, the Vice President and President of BOGS & RAFTERS, a branch of Weyco Group Inc, sold 4,016 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.81 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $115,660.56. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sale of 5,916 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period. Weyco Group Inc, known for its design, production, and marketing of quality footwear for men, women, and children, operates under various brand names including Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, RAFTERS, and Umi. The company's products are available in retail stores across the United States and in over 60 countries worldwide. The insider transaction history for Weyco Group Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been six insider sells in the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Weyco Group Inc's shares were trading at $28.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $276.569 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.77, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.45 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $30.29, Weyco Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Dustin Combs may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.