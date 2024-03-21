On March 13, 2024, Kenneth Krause, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Rollins Inc is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Rollins provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from over 700 locations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Kenneth Krause is part of a broader trend within the company, as there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Rollins Inc were trading at $46.18, resulting in a market capitalization of $22.23 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 52.22, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.36 and also above the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with a GF Value of $45.56, indicating that Rollins Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

