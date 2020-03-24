Q4 2019 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Chailease Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Vic Wang, Manager of Investor Relations. And Mr. Wang, please go ahead.



Vic Wang - Chailease Holding Company Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome everyone to Chailease Holding Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With me this evening is Ms. Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will open to your question in Q&A period. I will walk you through this quarter earnings presentation, which is available for download on our corporate website under the IR section.



As a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statement at the front of the presentation. The agenda we are going to cover for today on Slide 3 includes management highlights,