Q3 2020 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Chailease Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



For your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. And now I would like to turn the call over to Vic Wang, the Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. Wang, please go ahead.



Vic Wang - Chailease Holding Company Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, Jason. Hi. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome everyone to Chailease Holdings Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With me this evening is Miss Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will be open to your questions in Q&A period.



I will walk you through this quarter's earnings presentation, which is available for download on our corporate website under the IR section.



As a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements at the front of the presentation.



The agenda we are going to cover for today on Slide 3, includes