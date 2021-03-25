Mar 25, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Chailease Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Following the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instructions given at that time if you would like to ask questions. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference ends.
And now, I would like to turn the call over to Kimberly Lian, Project Manager of Investor Relations. Kimberly, please proceed.
Kimberly Lian - Chailease Holding Company Limited - Project Manager
Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our full year 2020 results conference call. I'm joined by Ms. Sharon Fan, Head of IR Department, and we will open to your questions after my presentation. The presentation I'm giving today will be available for download on our official website at www.chaileaseholding.com.tw. And as a reminder, please refer to
Q4 2020 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 25, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...