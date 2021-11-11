Q3 2021 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2021 results conference call. I'm joined by Ms. Sharon Fan Head of IRD, and she will be open for your questions after management presentation. Now let's begin the presentation by turning to Slide 3. This slide includes management highlights for the third quarter, followed by the consolidated performance review and segment review for our major operations, including Taiwan, China and ASEAN operations.



Now, let's turn to Slide 4 to highlight and summarize our performance of 2021. First of all, the summary table here shows you the loan portfolio growth for each of our main operating regions for year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter comparison. On a year-over-year basis, Taiwan, China and ASEAN loan portfolio grew 19%, 16% and 13%