Q4 2021 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Chailease Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And for your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after this conference is finished.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Vic Wang, the Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. Wang, please go ahead.



Vic Wang - Chailease Holding Company Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Vic. I would like to welcome you to Chailease Holding Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. I'm joining here this afternoon by Ms. Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will open to your questions in Q&A period.



I will walk you through this quarter's earnings presentation, which is available for download on our corporate website under IR section. As a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements at the front of the presentation.



The agenda we are going to cover for today on Slide 3 includes management