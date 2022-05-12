Q1 2022 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Chailease First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and for your information, the webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Kimberly Lian, the Project Manager of Investor Relations. Ms. Lian, please go ahead.



Kimberly Lian;Investor Relations -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome everyone to Chailease Holding First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me this evening is Mrs. Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will open to your questions in Q&A section.



This quarter's earning presentation is available for download on our corporate website under the Investor Relations section. As a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements on page 2 of the presentation.



The agenda we're going to cover for today includes management highlights for our first quarter 2022, and we will go through