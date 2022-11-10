Q3 2022 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Kimberly Lian - Chailease Holding Company Limited - Former Project Manager



Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2022 results conference call. I'm joined by Ms. Sharon Fan, Head of IR Department, and she will open to your questions after my presentation.



Now let's begin the presentation by turning to Slide 3. Today's agenda, including management highlights for the third quarter of 2022, followed by the consolidated performance review and segment review for our major operating regions, including Taiwan, China and ASEAN. This quarter's earnings presentation is available for download on our corporate website under the Investor