Q2 2023 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Chailease Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference has finished.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Kimberly Lian, Project Manager of the Chailease Holdings. Ms. Lian, please go ahead.



Lian Jialin - Chailease Holding Company Limited - IR Officer



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2023 results conference call. With me this afternoon is Mrs. Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will open to your questions in Q&A section. The presentation I'm giving today will be available for download on our official website at www.chaileaseholding.com.pw. And as a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer in Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements.



Our actual results may differ from such statements. Today's agenda, including management