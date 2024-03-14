On March 14, 2024, EverCommerce Inc (EVCM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading service commerce platform, reported a 4.7% increase in revenue to $169.4 million for the quarter, compared to $161.8 million for the same period last year. However, the net loss for the quarter widened to $23.3 million, or ($0.12) per basic and diluted share, from a net loss of $17.8 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

EverCommerce's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $43.1 million, a significant increase from $35.2 million in the prior year's quarter. This growth in Adjusted EBITDA, which represents a 22% growth and 370 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion, was highlighted by Eric Remer, EverCommerce’s Founder and CEO, as a result of the company's efforts to drive balanced growth with profitability and improved shareholder returns.

As part of its strategic initiatives, EverCommerce announced the sale of its fitness assets and a share repurchase program. The Board of Directors approved a $50.0 million increase in the stock repurchase authorization, allowing for the purchase of up to $150.0 million in shares of the company’s common stock. During the fourth quarter, EverCommerce repurchased and retired approximately 2.69 million shares for $26.0 million.

Financial Statements Highlights

EverCommerce's balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed cash and cash equivalents of $92.6 million, a slight decrease from the $92.6 million at the end of 2022. The total assets were reported at $1.52 billion, down from $1.59 billion the previous year. The company's total liabilities stood at $692.0 million, with stockholders' equity at $826.0 million.

The consolidated statements of operations revealed that for the full year 2023, EverCommerce generated $675.4 million in total revenues, up from $620.7 million in 2022. The net loss for the year was $45.6 million, compared to a net loss of $59.8 million in the previous year.

The company's cash flow statements showed net cash provided by operating activities of $104.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement from $64.8 million in the prior year. Cash flows used in investing activities totaled $38.0 million, while cash flows used in financing activities amounted to $66.6 million.

"Despite experiencing some continuing headwinds to revenue growth in the fourth quarter, EverCommerce delivered Adjusted EBITDA results that were above the top end of guidance and represented 22% growth and 370 basis points of YoY margin expansion," said Eric Remer, EverCommerce’s Founder and CEO. "Looking ahead, we are focused on driving balanced growth with profitability as well as delivering improved shareholder returns. The sale of our fitness assets announced yesterday is an initial step towards simplifying, transforming and optimizing our business."

Looking Ahead

For the first quarter of 2024, EverCommerce expects revenue to be in the range of $160.5 million to $163.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $36 million and $38 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates revenue to be between $676 million and $696 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $167 million to $176 million.

EverCommerce's financial guidance for 2024 excludes the fitness assets divested on March 13, 2024, indicating a strategic shift towards optimizing the business. The company's management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and outlook.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and reconciliations provided by EverCommerce, which offer insights into the company's performance and strategic direction. The full earnings release can be accessed through the SEC's website or EverCommerce's investor relations page.

