Director Eric Hippeau has sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $251.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $351,666. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,300 shares of the company and making no purchase transactions.

Marriott International Inc is a global leading lodging company with more than 7,000 properties across 131 countries and territories. The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under various brand names.

The insider transaction history for Marriott International Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Marriott International Inc were trading at $251.19, giving the company a market cap of $71.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.34, which is above the industry median of 21.01 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $251.19 and a GF Value of $241.97, Marriott International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

