Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO, Financial), a renowned designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children, has experienced an insider transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Lisa Keith, the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, sold 2,400 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Lisa Keith’s recent transaction reflects a continuation of her trading activities over the past year, during which she has sold a total of 2,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, shares of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) were trading at $41.73 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $3.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Steven Madden Ltd stands at 18.10, which is below the industry median of 19.45 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a valuation that is lower relative to its peers and its own historical trading. With the stock price at $41.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $40.16, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Lisa Keith may provide investors with an insight into the company's executive sentiment, although it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market valuation when interpreting insider transactions.

