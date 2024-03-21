On March 12, 2024, Executive Vice President Kevin Buchel sold 50,000 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $40.36 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,018,000.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is a leading manufacturer of security products, including electronic locking devices, alarm systems, and building access control systems. The company's products are designed to protect buildings and individuals from unauthorized access and other security risks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 7 insider sells for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc.

The market capitalization of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc stands at $1.450 billion, with the stock trading at $40.36 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 34.00, which is above both the industry median of 17.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $40.36 and a GF Value of $33.18, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating the stock's current market position and potential future movements.

